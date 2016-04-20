Heroes of the Storm trailer welcomes Tracer

We mentioned that Tracer was on her way to Heroes of the Storm, Blizzard's all-encompassing MOBA that will not stop, ever, until it's gobbled up every hero, villain, and minor character from all of their games. Well, the teleporty, British, bum-having Tracer has now completed her journey—she's been added as part of patch 1.19.

Sort of, anyway. She's in there if you "pre-purchased a digital copy of Overwatch: Origins Edition via Battle.net"—the rest of us will have to wait until April 26, at which point she'll be available to buy from the store.

Here's a trailer showing how Tracer rolls. Or, well, dashes.

For a more thorough breakdown of Tracer's abilities, have a read of Blizzard's patch notes. 1.19 also purports to improve the Quick Match matchmaking system, makes a few quality of life tweaks to the user interface, and bungs some new stuff in the shop.