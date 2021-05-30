Here's your cinematic trailer for 40K shooter Necromunda: Hired Gun

With the Warhammer 40k first person shooter just around the corner, Focus Home Interactive and Streum On Studio have released the opening cinematic for Necromunda: Hired Gun. It's a stealth and wall running shooter from mid-tier developer Streum On Studio set in the Warhammer 40k universe's favorite dystopian industrial hell hive city, Necromunda.

The opening cinematic outlines the hellish world of Necromunda's underhive, where the game is set, and the bounty hunters who live there. It also shows a bit of Martyr's End, the bounty hunter nexus where you buy guns, ammo, and cybernetic upgrades for yourself and your dog. There's some great space gothic architecture as well if you're into that sort of thing.

Early impressions from influencers have praised the gameplay and movement in Necromunda: Hired Gun while mediating expectations that the game will be packed with exceptional graphics or ultra-hi-res textures. They've also pointed out good level design and interesting vertical environments for combat.

Streum On Studio are the developers behind previous Warhammer 40k FPS Space Hulk: Deathwing and 2011 cult FPS EYE: Divine Cybermancy. Necromunda: Hired Gun will release on June 1st, and you can find it on Steam.