Here's what's coming in DayZ 1.0, due this year

In today's status report on the DayZ website, Brand Manager Martin Čulák and other members of the team laid out Bohemia's plans for the remainder of 2018—which still include releasing both the beta and the 1.0 version of the game. Today's post essentially draws a line between the features that will make it into 1.0 and those that will be held until a future update, post-launch. In short, it's good news if you like building things but bad news if you like throwing things.

The beta will include base building, the first iteration of which was quietly added to stress test servers last week, allowing players to tinker with it using the offline editor (some nice, cozy examples can be seen here). Bases will include an electricity system and a way to lock other players out. Two vehicles, the V3S truck and the Lada 4x4 will be included, as will modding support, and some fun new character features like growing beards over time (yes!) are also planned for the beta. A few smaller features are listed such as being able to perform melee attacks with guns, a better server browser, and a more extensive in-game map.

What's not going to be included in the beta and 1.0 version is just as noteworthy. And some much-desired features Bohemia had hoped to include this year have been tabled until next year, to be added post-launch. This includes helicopters for players to repair and fly, a system for climbing over obstacles, plus bows, arrows, and throwing items—including grenades. Several guns have also been shelved until post-release, including the Magnum, SKS, and Winchester 70.

You can read the full post here for more flavor. "Just to assure everyone again, both the BETA and 1.0 releases will happen this year," Čulák writes. It just won't have everything players were hoping for.