Here's that Sekiro nude mod you were apparently waiting for

This week in "it was only a matter of time" news the first nude mod for Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has been released.

"Replace the player's model with naked body versions of Sekiro, Emma and Genichiro" is how modder ApolloHoo describes it, noting that the bodies actually come from Dark Souls 3. For that reason you'll need to download the DS3 and Bloodborne Material Pack mod as well as Mod Engine to get it working.

It's not as fully featured as the nude mods for some other games out there, by which I mean it does not depict the gentlemen vegetables, but I'm sure it's only a matter of time.

If you'd rather be a monkey or a guy with a basket on his head there's a mod for that too.