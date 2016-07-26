The PC Gamer team's personal rigs

We love it when developers show us their rigs, and we were overwhelmed with responses when PC Gamer readers showed us their rigs. It was time we returned the favor. These are the systems we game on at home. How does your PC measure up?

A clean workspace is a sign of a devious mind.

Evan Lahti’s PC

Tell us about your computer

I’m happy with my build right now. A 144Hz, 1440p display might be the best upgrade I’ve ever made—I play a ton of FPSes, and that high refresh rate means a lot to me. Otherwise, I keep coming back to my Logitech G5 mouse, even after using a Deathadder and several others for spurts. I love this cube-shaped case from Corsair, which I swapped to in January. Great footprint. Oh, and I use Ikea’s Skarsta standing desk.

What are you playing?

I’ve put down Overwatch for now in favor of CS:GO, which I’m getting back into after the exciting ESL Major in Cologne. I wish I was better at Offworld Trading Company. Now that Arma 3’s first expansion is out, Apex, I’ll be spending a lot of time in there trying out user-created missions.

What upgrade are you planning next?

Welcome to the wonderful world of ultrawide...

Puppy not included.

Tyler Wilde’s PC

Tell us about your computer

It’s not much to speak of but it gets the job done. I first built this PC around 2012 or so with spare bits and pieces found around the PC Gamer office, and over the past four years it’s seen a lot of iterations—two motherboards, about eight different graphics cards for various testing purposes, and three different PSUs. I’ve been keeping it at a fairly mid-level spec (couldn’t resist the Titan when we first got one in, though), partially because I used to live in San Francisco which is expensive as hell, but also because when I’m reviewing a game I prefer not to play on a ridiculous system with quad-SLI—how many people have that? The time is fast approaching to phase it out and start over, though.

What are you playing?

I grew up on FPSs—namely Doom, Quake/Quake 2, Medal of Honor Allied Assault, and Battlefield 1942—so they still grab me. Gritty realism doesn’t do much for me (with a few exceptions, like the Red Orchestra series), so the sillier the better: Unreal Tournament, Max Payne, Bulletstorm, Lovely Planet. I also love adventure games, sports games (not enough on PC!), and I’m fascinated with space sims—though I think I’m more the Descent and Terminal Velocity type than the Elite: Dangerous type. Sometimes I log into EVE Online to read my messages.

What upgrade are you planning next?

I used to always have the option to pop into the office to play around on one of the beasts we’ve put together there, but that’s not the case anymore. After moving to Maryland a few months ago (and managing to leave my case’s side panels in California), I’m fixing to build a new system with all new parts. A GTX 1070, 500GB SSD, and 1440p display are in my future.

Matt Porter’s PC

Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue.

Tell us about your computer

Back in late 2012 I realized I’d need a new PC if I was going to be able to play Far Cry 3 with any sort of decent graphical settings enabled. Everything in my old PC was aging or already out of date, so I went with a complete overhaul. The catch was I had just left university and was short on cash, so I had to go fairly conservative.

My first ever gaming PC? When I was a kid, there was a PC in the house that could play games, but I’m 90% sure it didn’t have a dedicated GPU. When I was about 11, I asked my parents for something that would be able to play Medieval: Total War better (in the battle mode, all the units were just white rectangles). They took me to PC World, and I’m pretty sure the guy ripped us off and sold us something way better than I actually needed.

What are you playing?

I’ve put 223 hours into Rocket League so far, and I’m up at around 70 hours of Overwatch since it came out (plus the 10 hours I put in during the beta). I used to play League of Legends a whole lot too, so I guess I’m a fan of competitive games. That said, I’m really enjoying Stardew Valley at the moment, so just give me anything really.

What upgrade are you planning next?

It’ll certainly be time to upgrade my graphics card this year. My graphics card died literally this week, so I was forced into upgrading that. And a new CPU… and I’ll need a new motherboard too. I got a 30GB SSD years ago that’s pretty much useless now so I’ll need to upgrade that. It might be time to buy some lottery tickets.