Here's a peek at Wasteland 2's inventory system

It's been awhile since we last heard from the Wasteland 2 team and their 17-minute gameplay video . What've they been working on in the months since? Succinctness, apparently, as well as their inventory system, which we're getting a glimpse of today.

Inventory design is one of those things that you don't realize the importance of till you come across a completely unusable interface, so it's cool that inXile are pondering these things. They tinkered with grid-based Tetris-style inventory as well as list-style, and what you see here is what they've settled on for now. Two soon-to-be-implemented features are on their way as well—key bindings for commonly used items, and mouseover information panels.

I'm pleased to see that inXile appear to be Team Skeuomorphic, with those fun electricity-seeping wires running haphazardly all over the place, though I'm also skeptical at the grid-list hybrid approach they've adopted. I prefer a more visual approach to inventory, myself, and wouldn't have minded Tetrising various guns and stuff into my backpack. What do you think?