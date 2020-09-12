Here's a new trailer and details about Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

Sega released some new details on the upcoming Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 today, specifically detailing some new info about the game's single-player adventure mode. It's a continuation of the same story from the first game, kind of, with the kind of odd cross-dimensional storyline you've probably come to expect from games like this. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2, the second in the most unexpectedly good series mashup of the past few years, is coming to Steam early next year.

Also the trailer has the creator of Tetris, Alexey Pajitnov, in a very COVID-era-specific webcam video, who apparently endorses the series crossover. Strange times. Tetris is Tetris as usual, but if you don't know, Puyo Puyo is a bit like Tetris but colors have to match to clear blocks. Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 will let you mix the two games or play them separately.

(Image credit: Sega)

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2's Adventure Mode uses an overworld and progression system to connect levels, with all manner of unlockables to use in the new Skill Battles. Skill Battles are a new feature for Adventure Mode, and alsos feature in a separate mode of their own. Items unlocked during Adventure Mode's story will be "key" to beating the highest level of Skill Battles.

Here's what Sega has to say about them: "Featured in Adventure Mode, players can utilize the play style they prefer in Skill Battles, earn EXP to level up character stats, and experiment with different difficulty levels based on the team’s strength! After practicing in Adventure mode, players can take their hard-fought finesse and ingenuity to Skill Battle mode, a new separate mode in Puyo Puyo Tetris 2."

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 hits consoles in December, but it releases on Steam in "Early 2021."