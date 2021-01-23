Here's a mod to put Gravity Gloves in Skyrim VR

Pick up produce in Skyrim can be frustrating. Not to mention the lack of versatility in what you can do with it. Now there's a mod that lets you throw potatoes at dragons just like you throw gnomes at the Combine in Half-Life: Alyx. The HIGGS mod—that's Hand Interaction And Gravity Gloves For Skyrim VR—does it for you, adding hand collision, picking up objects, and gravity gloves-style interaction to Skyrim VR.

It's a sight different from the kind of spongy "picking up" you can do in vanilla Skyrim and Skyrim VR, actually letting you hold things in your hands properly. You can even put them in your backpack by placing them over your shoulder. The mod also lets you manipulate and move bodies, as well as loot armor off enemies by pulling on it. While you're at it, you can pull objects toward you like the gravity gloves.

Finally I can live out my fantasies of throwing cabbages at Jarls, pumpkins at Mammoths, and potatoes at Alduin, the World Eater, the Twilight God, the First Dragon. Gonna bean him right in the eye. You can find HIGGS Mod on Nexusmods.

Here's video creator Cangar taking the mod for a spin.