Here are the official co-streamers of the PC Gaming Show

The PC Gaming Show (opens in new tab) is imminent and we welcome all and sundry to sit with us and celebrate PC games. "But wait," you ask, "What if I want the parasocial thrill of enjoying the PC Gaming Show additional insight, opinion and JK-ing from my favorite content creator?" You're in luck chum, because here's our list of the official streaming partners who have been kind enough to join forces with us for this year's PC Gaming Show.

Veteran streamer Lirik has been a twitch mainstay for over a deecade and joins us for this year's PC Gaming Show. You can catch Lirik's co-stream over on his Twitch channel.

Variety streamer and Dropped Frames show co-host Ezekiel_III joins us as an official co-streamer for the PC Gaming Show.

Fellow Dropped Frames co-host itmeJP is also in our lineup of PC Gaming Show co-streamers, adding to his previous coverage of the not-E3 awards show season over the past few days.

Rounding out the Dropped Frames leads, the show's final host, CohhCarnage, joins our lineup of PC Gaming Show partner streamers. Pick your favorite host, or keep a tab open for all three to avoid hurting anyone's feelings.

G4, Machinima, and RoosterTeeth alumnus BruceGreene is also co-streaming the PC Gaming Show. Check out BruceGreene's Twitch channel for his commentary.

Two angry gamers is better than one angry gamer I always say, and you can join Tommyrage and Bongeh for their (hopefully not too angry) coverage of the PC Gaming Show on TwoAngryGamersTV.

Twitch partner and StreamerSquare CEO Lowco is also joining in co-streaming the PC Gaming Show. Catch Lowco's coverage over on her Twitch channel.

Scotland-based streamer meganyy is taking a break from House Flipper and Dead by Daylight to co-stream the PC Gaming Show over on her Twitch channel.

NerdyNetty has most recently been streaming Bloodborne, a game that will never come to PC, and will be joining us today to co-stream the PC Gaming show on her Twitch channel.

Voice actor, educator, and TGA Future Class 2021 member DeejayKnight will be co-streaming the PC Gaming show over on his Twitch channel.

Streamer brialeigh covers a wide variety of games, but most recently has been tearing it up in Valorant. You can catch her co-stream of the PC Gaming Show on her Twitch channel.

Scotland-based Californian glowpinkstah has most recently been showing off cinematic spookfest, the Quarry. She is co-streaming the PC Gaming show over on her Twitch channel.

Phoenix-based streamer lindsayelyse has also been down in the Quarry, and recently gave monetization singularity Diablo Immortal the old college try. Tune in for lindsayelyse's coverage of the PC Gaming Show over on her Twitch channel.

Chiptune musician Popskyy has been hitting the links in Mario Golf and covering the Summer Game Fest. He is co-0streaming the PC Gaming Show over on his Twitch channel.

Illustrator and Overwatch-focused streamer LittleMoTAC has also joined us as a co-streamer of the PC Gaming Show. Check out her coverage over on Twitch.

The four-person StreamerHouse team of Jesus, Ezikeyal, Link, and Rakunvar has been keeping up a contiguous stream since 2013. Now, their co-stream of the PC Gaming Show will be part of that unbroken production.

UK-based game dev and content creator Retrokrystal has hopped on board the PC Gaming Show co-streaming team. Check out her coverage over on Twitch.

London-based FPS enthusiast InTMaverick will be hosting a PC Gaming Show co-stream on his Twitch channel.

Uni grad and content creator DatedRhymes713 is also hosting a co-stream of the PC Gaming Show on Twitch.

Variety streamer ComradeNerdy has decided to be a comrade to the PC Gaming Show, co-streaming it on Twitch.

Drummer and voice actor ke3bz is hosting a PC Gaming Show co-stream over on his Twitch channel

Las but not least, streamer Lunalya is hosting a German language co-stream of the PC Gaming Show over on her Twitch channel.