Here are the minimum specs needed for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered

Assuming you're prepared to receive it as a mere bonus for buying Infinite Warfare, the forthcoming remaster of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is looking pretty good. Activision still hasn't specified whether it intends to sell the remaster separately, and it's unlikely it will until after launch (ie, when it's no longer an incentive to pre-order).
The game releases later this week, November 4 to be precise, and following the release of minimum specs for Infinite Warfare, Activision has issued same for Modern Warfare. Interestingly, it'll need a marginally less powerful rig, though that's fair enough: it is an old game.
Here are the specs. No "recommended" specs were listed.
- OS: Windows 7 64-Bit / Windows 8 64-Bit / Windows 8.1 64-Bit / Windows 10 64-bit
- Processor: Intel Core i3-530 @ 2.93 GHz / AMD Phenom II X4 810 @ 2.80 GHz
- Memory: 6GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 @ 1GB / ATI Radeon HD 7850 @ 1GB
- DirectX: Version 11
- Network: Broadband internet connection
- Hard drive: 55GB available space at launch (more space will be required for updates, DLC, etc.)
- Sound Card: DirectX-compatible