Here are the cheapest ways to play The Division 2 in Australia

If you're not a Gold Edition owner, The Division 2 doesn't launch until tomorrow. And while PC is predominantly a digital concern nowadays, several Australian retailers still stock physical editions of games, albeit usually with redemption cards inside. And in keeping with the always-bizarre pricing habits of vendors and publishers alike, it's even cheaper to buy physical.

Here are the best deals we've found so far. Note that these are all just the base "Standard Edition".

Amazon - $64 (incl. shipping)

JB Hi-Fi - $64 (incl. shipping, unless in-store)

CD Keys - $69.68 (digital only)

Epic Games Store - $69.95 (digital only)

The Gamesmen - $78 (incl. shipping, unless in-store)

Ubisoft Store - $89.95 (digital only. Note that at the time of writing, redeeming 100 uplay credits gets you a 20 percent discount.)

EB Games - $89.95

