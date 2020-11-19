Here are six new tracks from the Cyberpunk 2077 OST

Today's Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream was (almost) all about the music. A lot of it focused on Johnny Silverhand and his human counterpart Keanu Reeves, naturally, but it also spent some time showcasing Cyberpunk 2077's original score and licensed soundtrack. Six of those tracks, by composers Paul Leonard-Morgan, Marcin Przybyłowicz, and P.T. Adamczyk, were posted to YouTube after the show was over, and you can listen to them all below.

The six tracks, which collectively make up the official Cyberpunk 2077 EP, are more ambient than the licensed music from artists like Grimes and Run the Jewels , but that doesn't make them any less interesting or important. In fact, they might play an even bigger role in building the overall experience. "Getting that sound together is almost as important as the actual look of the game itself, because music is really helping you feel this emotional connection to the game," Leonard-Morgan says in the soundtrack trailer.

The OST is almost completely electronic, and Leonard-Morgan said the team tried to use analog synthesizers as much as possible, "so it's got a warmth to it." More than 7.5 hours of music was created in total: "We basically scored every quest pretty much with custom assets created specifically for that quest," composer P.T. Adamczyk said.

Interestingly, CD Projekt said during the livestream that Cyberpunk 2077 will have a "streamer mode" that, when enabled, will disable some in-game music when players are streaming online. The idea is to avoid takedowns and copyright strikes, which have recently become a major headache for streamers: Twitch apologized last week for a recent wave of DMCA takedowns and VOD deletions, but its only advice for avoiding that sort of thing in the future was to turn off music during streams.

An awful lot of Cyberpunk stuff happened today: We've got a brand new (and very positive) preview based on 15 hours of play, a closer look at what it's like to hang out with Johnny Silverhand, a new gameplay video explaining why you're hanging out with Johnny Silverhand in the first place, and a behind-the-scenes video with the always breathtaking Keanu Reeves. And yes, the music—all six tracks are embedded below.