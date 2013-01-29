Help beta test PC Gamer's new website feature!

Good denizens of PC gaming, heed our call! We've been working on a spiffy new website feature and we need you - yes YOU! - to test it.

It's called Gamer Rank and it links together your PC Gamer profile with your Steam account, allowing you to keep track of your games, your friends' games, achievements, stats, leaderboards and, most importantly, loads of pretty graphs.

Look! Graphs!

You can also see where you place on a leaderboard of every other community member, as calculated by our own very special algorithm. Look at these heroes:

You can see the most popular games among members of the community, compare your achievements side-by-side and even see which achievements are the most rare overall:

Did I mention the graphs? GRAPHS.

It's all in closed beta at the moment and there are kinks to hammer out, usability conundrums to confront and future features to foment. But we need more data first! And data means users. And users means you. If this sounds like a jolly old wheeze, let us know by sending an email containing your Steam name and forum name to pcgamer@futurenet.com with the subject "PC Gamer beta awesome" and we'll try and get you in.

(Just to reassure you: we only use the Steam name to identify you and enable your account. This in no way gives us access to your private information - only stuff that you've made publicly visible on your player page. If you've got everything set to private, you can still sign-in with Steam and have a poke at all the stats we pull in - but your own data will appear as nil.)