Help 3D print these accessible controller adapters for people in need

Audio player loading…

It's always great to see new innovations when it comes to accessibility in gaming. Every step forward helps another person gain access to the hobby and artform we all love to enjoy. Microsoft recently announced a slew of new accessibility accessories (opens in new tab), and while the goal is to keep the prices down, they still may not necessarily be that accessible to many.

3D printing is another area that's created wonderful steps forward when it comes to accessibility. People design and create all sorts of amazing things, like prosthetic limbs, and then when that combines with gamers you end up seeing things like this arm based on Venom Snake's (opens in new tab).

Now accessibility and 3D printing meet once again, but this time for playing the games, and if you have a 3D printer you may even be able to help. Spotted by 3DP and Me (opens in new tab), The Controller Project (opens in new tab) is looking for volunteers to help print and ship controller mods and parts to people in need. You can get a look at the volunteering FAQ here (opens in new tab).

Caleb Kraft (opens in new tab) who runs the controller project put the call out on Twitter way back in March for volunteers. The Controller Project was looking for anyone with a working 3D printer who can print any of the mods off the Controller Project website (opens in new tab), and also get them shipped out.

Those who sign up will get requests for specific mods to print, like this one handed PlayStation controller mod (opens in new tab). These requests come from people who would benefit from the mod but don't have the means to print it themselves. It's likely a good idea to do some test prints first on a few mods to ascertain whether or not your printing setup is up to the task.

This means it requires a little bit of time, effort, and money on the part of the volunteer but for a great cause. Because of this, it's likely The Controller Project is still looking for volunteers, and also takes donations in the form of cash, or game controllers to mod through the website.

While based in the UK, The Controller Project helps people all over the world. If you think you can offer your money, old controllers, 3D printing talents, or design skills to the project, it's worth getting in touch no matter where you are.