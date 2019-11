We threw an awesome party at PAX East this year with ASUS, and we were lucky to have Dutch DJ Headhunterz in the room keeping it going. Before the night kicked off, Evan spoke with Headhunterz about how gaming influences his music, his well-known Skyrim-inspired song Dragonborn, and how he gets gaming in while he's on the road.

Crawl #rogpcgparty for more photos and video from the event.