Halo 2 for PC will go into testing later this month

Following the surprise launch of Halo: Combat Evolved earlier this month, 343 Industries is primed to start testing the next major instalment in the series. Both Halo 2 and its Halo 2: Anniversary remake will likely go into testing by the end of the month, alongside Forge and Theater for Halo: Reach.

The studio made the announcement in a blogpost, lightly warning that the timeline may not hold (Halo: Combat Evolved's testing was moved from January to February, remember).

"As a reminder, flighting [the studio's term for "testing"] is a way for us to get early access builds out to our Halo Insiders before they reach the public," the post reads. "Often things are rough around the edges and truly represent a work-in-progress. Building these games is a process and things can change. All of the content listed above may change and so may the timing, but if all goes well, we are targeting our next public flight for the end of March."

Test flights are available to members of the Halo Insider Program, though as the blogpost also warns, membership of that program doesn't guarantee access to the flight, but it's your best chance to try the next Master Chief Collection instalments before anyone else.

