H1Z1 is getting Australian servers

Australians can look forward to their own H1Z1 servers, Daybreak Games president John Smedley announced on Twitter this week. While no details were offered regarding when the servers will launch, Smedley Tweeted that they'll be rolling out "soon", which will greatly improve the ping situation for all in the Southern Hemisphere.

H1Z1 has had a rocky start since it entered Early Access in January, but it seems to be finding its feet. Our Chris Livingston has spent a lot of time in zombie-infested middle America, and you can read about his adventures in these diaries.