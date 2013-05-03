Guncraft trailer proves that if you build it, they will come...to kill you

Here's what we thought of Guncraft when we finally got our hands all over its - ouch - jagged voxels, but if you're itching to see how the competitive voxel-'em-up mixes Minecraft-style building with Call of Duty-style killin', you should probably direct your blocky, lo-res faces towards the latest trailer. As you might imagine, being able to create blocks of varying terrain and strength and drop them in the map in real-time creates some interesting tactical opportunities - as does constructing prefab structures beforehand, and deploying, say, a sniper tower into the world. A reminder: Guncraft is not the same as Ace of Spades , despite your brain's attempts to tell you otherwise.

Like what you see? Those of you with green fingers might want to put them to use over on Steam Greenlight ; alternatively you could pre-order Guncraft for $15 and play the beta right now . OK, maybe not right now - I recommend getting out of bed first.