Popular

Guild Wars 2's overflow servers kill queues

By

Guild Wars 2 Gunfire 610

ArenaNet have come up with a novel solution to server queues. As reported by Guild Wars Insider , ArenaNet's Martin Kerstein revealed on the GuildWars2Guru forums that players attempting to log in to a full server will be offered an 'overflow' shard to play on instead. When a slot opens up on your chosen world, you'll be given the choice to switch over with all your progress intact.

It's a great idea. BioWare argued that SW:TOR's queuing was necessary to avoid launching dozens of extra servers that'd be empty only a few months after launch - something that happened to Rift. The overflow system dodges both of these problems by treating the extra server space as a strictly temporary solution.

GW2 is quickly earning its reputation as one of the most forward-thinking MMOs in development right now. Check out our Guild Wars 2 Q&A for more info and make sure you sign up for the beta while it's still available.

Chris Thursten

Chris is the editor of PC Gamer Pro. After many years spent turning beautiful trees into magazines, he now oversees our online coverage of competitive gaming and esports.
See comments