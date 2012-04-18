Guild Wars 2 pre-purchase beta event announced

The release of Guild Wars 2 creeps closer as each minute ticks by. To help with the wait (or torture us more) ArenaNet has announced the upcoming pre-purchase beta event, which will open their servers for everyone who has pre-purchased the game. The beta event will be held from April 27th-29th, giving you three days to determine your favorite method of death for legions of centaurs. I recommend you give the Elementalist's fire attunement or a giant-sword-wielding Warrior a try. Unfortunately, the only way to get guaranteed access to the event is by pre-purchasing the game.

Eligible players should keep an eye out for an email from NCsoft with additional information about how to download the client and any steps needed for registration. You'll find the full details on what content will be available and the exact start and end times of the event on ArenaNet's blog soon.

If you're interested in pre-purchasing a copy, take a look at our summary of the options or visit the official site's store page .