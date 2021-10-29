How many chapters are there in Guardians of the Galaxy?

If you're interested in knowing how many chapters there are in Guardians of the Galaxy, you're in the right place. Early finishers put the game at about 17-20 hours long, depending on how much time you spend hoovering up collectibles like the many and various Guardians of the Galaxy outfits. Still, knowing the number of stages can give you an idea how far you are towards the credits.

Of course, chances are you'll be spending less time with Guardians than Square Enix's previous superhero game, Marvel's Avengers, since it has no multiplayer or live service element. Unless you've got achievements to tick off in New Game Plus, when you roll the credits, you're all done. Well, almost. Anyway, here's a Guardians of the Galaxy chapters list to help you keep track of your adventure.

Guardians of the Galaxy: How many chapters?

There are 16 chapters in Guardians of the Galaxy, as well as a prologue. If you're really sensitive to spoilers, I recommend you don't scroll down too far past your place in the following mission list. With that in mind, here they are:

Prologue

Chapter 1: A Risky Gamble

Chapter 2: Busted

Chapter 3: The Cost of Freedom

Chapter 4: The Monster Queen

Chapter 5: Due or Die

Chapter 6: Between a Rock and a Hard Place

Chapter 7: Canine Confusion

Chapter 8: The Matriarch

Chapter 9: Desperate Times

Chapter 10: Test of Faith

Chapter 11: Mind Over Matter

Chapter 12: Knowhere To Run

Chapter 13: Against All Odds

Chapter 14: Into The Fire

Chapter 15: Broken Promises

Chapter 16: Magus

If you're using this list to work out how long you have left in the game, note that, as the enemy count and challenge increases in the final levels, you may find yourself spending longer in the late-game than you did early on. That said, reports don't seem to be varying too much beyond the 15-20 hour range. And while you may think that you've finished once you get to the credits after 15 chapters, know there's one more to come after that.

