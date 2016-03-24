GTA5's Deer Cam follows a deer in San Andreas

Yes, it’s silly. Yes, it’s not world-shattering news. But no, I couldn’t resist putting this one up: Grand Theft Auto 5 is being streamed with an AI-controlled deer running around San Andreas, and it’s utterly captivating.

It’s a modded version of GTA5, of course, and the stream is just following the deer as it goes around the city, doing what it wants. This has included glitching through the entire city, as I just saw, but also some other things. As streamer bwatanabe explains:

“The deer has been programmed to control itself and make its own decisions, with no one actually playing the video game. The deer is ‘playing itself’, with all activity unscripted… and unexpected. In the past 48 hours, the deer has wandered along a moonlit beach, caused a traffic jam on a major freeway, been caught in a gangland gun battle, and been chased by the police.”

And you can see the stream right here, and it’s set to run 24/7 until April 20, barring crashes and other related errors. I’ll likely be watching it all that time, too.

