GTA: San Andreas cheats – every vehicle, weapon and stat boost code

Cheaters prosper just fine in GTA: San Andreas, it turns out. Unlike GTA 5's cheat codes, which are pretty limited in scope, GTA: San Andreas' cheats are a varied bunch—letting you boost your stats, hoard thousands of dollars, spawn exotic vehicles or just stroll around town in some quaint rural clothes. Want to wander around in permanent sunset? You can do that. Want to immediately roll around in the Rhino tank? No problem. Want to be dressed in a gimp suit? Sure, no problem.
Below you'll find almost 90 cheat codes to enhance your San Andreas experience, whether that's player enhancements like near-invulnerability or weapons, or just arming every civilian in the game and having them riot through the streets. Whatever fun you fancy.
Alas, it's clear that GTA 6 won't be with us anytime soon, so for now you can make the most of GTA: San Andreas with this massive list of cheat codes.
How to use GTA: San Andreas cheats
Using cheat codes in GTA: San Andreas is simple—you don't even need to open a console command box to do it. Just type in your desired cheat while playing (not in the pause menu), and it will instantly activate in front of your very eyes. Most cheat codes come in two flavours. There's the gibberish code that's short but difficult to memorise, or a phrase that takes slightly longer to type but actually makes sense. Ultimately both do the same thing, but you'd be forgiven for not remembering that it's "LXGIWYL" that blesses you with a bunch of handy weapons.
You can turn on as many cheats as you like, although some will overwrite others. Just know that it's recommended you don't save with cheats enabled. Doing so, particularly with pedestrian cheats, can cause problems later in the game—potentially blocking your progress entirely.
All GTA: San Andreas cheats
Player cheats
|Cheat
|Phrase
|Code
|Get full health and armour, and $250,000
|INEEDSOMEHELP
|HESOYAM
|Obtain weapon set #1
|THUGSARMOURY
|LXGIWYL
|Obtain weapon set #2
|PROFESSIONALSKIT
|KJKSZPJ
|Obtain weapon set #3
|NUTTERSTOYS
|UZUMYMW
|Infinite ammo
|FULLCLIP
|WANRLTW
|Adrenaline effect
|TAKEACHILLPILL
|MUNASEF
|Super jump
|KANGAROO
|LFGMHAL
|Commit suicide
|GOODBYECRUELWORLD
|SZCMAWO
|Full weapon aiming in vehicles
|IWANNADRIVEBY
|OUIQDMW
|Hitman skill rating with all weapons
|PROFESSIONALKILLER
|NCSGDAG
|Infinite lung capacity
|MANFROMATLANTIS
|CVWKXAM
|Maximum diving skill
|NATURALTALENT
|VQIMAHA
|Maximum fat
|WHOATEALLTHEPIES
|BTCDBCB
|Maximum muscle
|BUFFMEUP
|JYSDSOD
|Maximum respect
|WORSHIPME
|OGXSDAG
|Maximum sex appeal
|HELLOLADIES
|EHIBXQS
|Maximum stamina
|ICANGOALLNIGHT
|VKYPQCF
|Never hungry
|IAMNEVERHUNGRY
|AEDUWNV
|Obtain a jetpack
|ROCKETMAN
|YECGAA
|Obtain a parachute
|LETSGOBASEJUMPING
|AIYPWZQP
|Immune to guns and fire
|NOONECANHURTME
|BAGUVIX
|Super punch
|STINGLIKEABEE
|IAVENJQ
|Zero fat and muscle
|LEANANDMEAN
|KVGYZQK
Wanted cheats
|Cheat
|Phrase
|Code
|Six star wanted level
|BRINGITON
|LJSPQK
|Remove wanted level
|TURNDOWNTHEHEAT
|ASNAEB
|Raise wanted level by two
|TURNUPTHEHEAT
|OSRBLHH
|Lock wanted level at current state
|IDOASIPLEASE
|AEZAKMI
Vehicle cheats
|Cheat
|Phrase
|Code
|Cars have nitro
|SPEEDFREAK
|COXEFGU
|Super jump on bikes
|CJPHONEHOME
|JHJOECW
|Boats can fly
|FLYINGFISH
|AFSNMSMW
|Cars can fly
|CHITTYCHITTYBANGBANG
|RIPAZHA
|You car is invincible
|TOUCHMYCARYOUDIE
|JCNRUAD
|Cars float away when hit
|BUBBLECARS
|BSXSGGC
|Destroy all cars
|ALLCARSGOBOOM
|CPKTNWT
|Cars are invisible
|WHEELSONLYPLEASE
|XICWMD
|Cars have perfect handling
|STICKLIKEGLUE
|PGGOMOY
|Spawn Bloodring Banger
|OLDSPEEDDEMON
|CQZIJMB
|Spawn Caddy
|18HOLES
|RZHSUEW
|Spawn Dozer
|ITSALLBULL
|EEGCYXT
|Spawn Hotring Racer #1
|VROCKPOKEY
|PDNEJOH
|Spawn Hotring Racer #2
|JUSTTRYANDSTOPME
|VPJTQWV
|Spawn Monster Truck
|MONSTERMASH
|AGBDLCID
|Spawn Quadbike
|FOURWHEELFUN
|AKJJYGLC
|Spawn Hunter
|OHDUDE
|Spawn Hydra
|JUMPJET
|Spawn Rancher
|DOUGHNUTHANDICAP
|JQNTDMH
|Spawn Rhino
|TIMETOKICKASS
|AIWPRTON
|Spawn Romero
|WHERESTHEFUNERAL
|AQTBCODX
|Spawn Stretch
|CELEBRITYSTATUS
|KRIJEBR
|Spawn Stuntplane
|FLYINGTOSTUNT
|URKQSRK
|Spawn Tanker
|HITTHEROADJACK
|AMOMHRER
|Spawn Trashmaster
|TRUEGRIME
|UBHYZHQ
|Spawn Vortex
|IWANTTOHOVER
|KGGGDKP
NPC cheats
|Cheat
|Phrase
|Code
|Gang members everywhere
|ONLYHOMIESALLOWED
|MROEMZH
|Gangs rule the streets
|BETTERSTAYINDOORS
|BIFBUZZ
|Recruit anyone (rocket launcher)
|ROCKETMAYHEM
|ZSOXFSQ
|Recruit anyone (AK-47)
|NOONECANSTOPUS
|BMTPWHR
|Recruit anyone (pistol)
|WANNABEINMYGANG
|SJMAHPE
|Pedestrian chaos
|ROUGHNEIGHBOURHOOD
|AJLOJYQY
|Pedestrians are Elvis
|BLUESUEDESHOES
|ASBHGRB
|Pedestrian riot
|STATEOFEMERGENCY
|IOJUFZN
|Pedestrians attack you
|STOPPICKINGONME
|BAGOWPG
|Pedestrians attack you with guns
|ATTACKOFTHEVILLAGEPEOPLE
|BGLUAWML
|Pedestrians have weapons
|SURROUNDEDBYNUTTERS
|FOOOXFT
|Beach theme
|LIFESABEACH
|CIKGCGX
|Carnival theme
|CRAZYTOWN
|PRIEBJ
|Gimp theme
|LOVECONQUERSALL
|BEKKNQV
|Rural theme
|HICKSVILLE
|FVTMNBZ
|Triad theme
|NINJATOWN
|AFPHULTL
|Traffic and pedestrians rarely spawn
|GHOSTTOWN
|THGLOJ
|Aggressive drivers
|ALLDRIVERSARECRIMINALS
|YLTEICZ
|All green lights
|DONTTRYANDSTOPME
|ZEIIVG
|Black cars
|SOLONGASITSBLACK
|IOWDLAC
|Pink cars
|PINKISTHENEWCOOL
|LLQPFBN
|Cheap cars
|EVERYONEISPOOR
|BGKGTJH
|Sports cars
|EVERYONEISRICH
|GUSNDHE
World cheats
|Cheat
|Phrase
|Code
|Decrease game speed
|SLOWITDOWN
|LIYOAAY
|Increase game speed
|SPEEDITUP
|PPGWJHT
|Time moves faster
|TIMEJUSTFLIESBY
|YSOHNUL
|Time is locked to 9pm
|DONTBRINGONTHENIGHT
|OFVIAC
|Time is locked to midnight
|NIGHTPROWLER
|XJVSNAJ
|Cloudy weather
|DULLDULLDAY
|ALNSFMZO
|Foggy weather
|CANTSEEWHEREIMGOING
|CFVFGMJ
|Rainy weather
|STAYINANDWATCHTV
|AUIFRVQS
|Spawn sandstorm
|SANDINMYEARS
|CWJXUOC
|Sunny weather
|SCOTTISHSUMMER
|MGHXYRM
|Very sunny weather
|TOODAMNHOT
|ICIKPYH