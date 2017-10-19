GTA Online's Transform Races are crazy

GTA Online’s wacky races now include 15 new 'Transform Races' that manage to have a bit of something for everyone, from speeding through the skies in a jet to bouncing down a mountain on a bike, all in the same race. See, these races change your vehicle at set points, so one moment you might be jumping off a ramp in a supercar, but then you’re suddenly in a helicopter.

The 15 races feature different vehicles and elaborate tracks, all of which you can check out here. If you click on the links in their names, you’ll be able to bookmark them, making it easier to access them in-game.

Personally, Split Personality is my thing. “You’ve only got a few seconds of hurtling down Mount Chiliad on a BMX to make that age-old decision. Left or right? With the pack or on your own? Jet-powered super car or flying motorbike? Featuring BMXes, the FMJ, Rocket Voltic, Besra, Oppressor and Parachutes.”

There’s also a Smuggler’s Run sale going on, with 25% discounts on aircraft, while Lamar’s missions will net you more cash and RP to put towards big purchases.