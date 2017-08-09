GTA Online gets rad machine gun-equipped truck, new Adversary Mode in latest update

GTA Online's latest update adds a new variant to the game's Overtime Rumble Adversary mode, called Overtime Shootout. This is a turn-based version of the target range mode, where players alternately use their vehicles to try and land the highest score. Playing Overtime Shootout from now until August 14 will bag you double GTA$ and Rockstar Points.

You can also save 25 percent off mobile operations centers until then, too, which will set you back a leaner $918,750. Initial purchases of MK. II ammo is also 25 percent off until August 14.

Most excitingly, though, is the new vehicle pictured above: the HVY Nightshark, a double machine gun-equipped truck that's just been added to Warstock. Every new military vehicle that arrives in GTA Online prompts me to think 'I want one', and this is no exception. The HVY Nightshark will set you back $1,245,000 of GTA money.

It looks nice, and it comes in optional pink, but long-term, I've still got my eye on the rocket launcher-equipped Ruiner (a mere $5,745,000), which I'm in love with after testing it out in one of the gunrunning missions.

These updates are live now.