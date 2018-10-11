GTA 5's latest hyper-realistic visual overhaul mod is breathtaking

Last year, I described Jamal Rashid's NaturalVision Remastered as GTA 5's most impressive visual overhaul mod. I stand by that claim, but now reckon it's got competition. L00's PhotoRealistic San Andreas ENB is simply jaw-dropping.

Billed as an "all-in-one and sophisticated visual enhancer", PRSA is compatible with all weather and lighting mods, and applies custom shaders to "offer the most natural and realistic visuals possible."

The results are pretty spectacular, which are of course best portrayed in pictures.

More information on L00's PRSA GTA 5 visual overhaul mod, including installation instructions, can be found on its respective Nexus Mods and GTA5 Mods pages.