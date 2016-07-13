GTA 5 mod brings Pride to Los Santos

Since its PC release last year, GTA 5 has been blessed with some wonderful user-made mods—from ambitious graphics overhauls, to Hulkbuster Iron Man suits, the ever-burgeoning list never fails to impress me. Now, the Los Santos Pride add-on lets players celebrate Pride on the faux-LA streets in a display of colour, togetherness and unity.

Backed by Stockholm Pride—the biggest Scandanavian Pride festival that “strives to raise awareness for LGBT+ issues, and create a safe zone for LGBT+ people and the gender expressions within the LGBT+ community”—Los Santos Pride is the result of a collaboration between well-know GTA 5 modders Garbergs, JulioNiB, 8-Bit Bastard, TheFriedTurkey, Merfish and TheNathanNS.

It's good to see such a show of support for the LGBT+ community, particularly in a game normally associated with violence. Speaking to the latter, Los Santos Pride has been designed to only allow players to interact with the parade in non-violent, non-aggressive ways.

“Los Santos Pride is a pro-bono project with no financial incentive or other benefits for anyone involved,” creator Sedir Ajeenah told the Daily Dot. “Love will always triumph over hate.”

You can download the Los Santos Pride GTA 5 mod for free over here. Check out its trailer too, as introduced by British DJ Pete Tong: