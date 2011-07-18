GTA 4 ICEnhancer mod enhanced, new trailer released

Recently we highlighted the remarkable ICEnhancer 1.2 mod for GTA IV, a visual overhaul that had us all reaching for the "install GTA IV" buttons on our Steam accounts. Redditor dfkjsd posts with news that the mod has now hit version 1.25. The mod creators have put out a lovely new trailer to celebrate, with lots of driving and some occasional slow-mo hyperviolence. You can grab the latest version of ICEnhancer now from GTA4-mods.com .