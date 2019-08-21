G.Skill’s newest mechanical keyboard skips flashy RGB lighting and costs $50

(Image credit: G.Skill)

In a refreshing change of pace, G.Skill unveiled a new mechanical keyboard that mostly sticks to the basics, and is relatively affordable to boot. Specifically, the KM360 costs $49.99.

That's more than $100 less than something like Corsair's K95 RGB Platinum, a more fully featured plank and one of the best gaming keyboards around. Obviously the KM360 is a different animal, though it at least plays in the same zoo—it uses Cherry MX Red key switches rather than an off-brand switch, or even worse, squishy membrane key action. Well, most of the keys use Cherry MX Reds—the space key uses a heavier (but still quiet) Cherry MX Black switch.

While there is no RGB lighting to speak of, the KM360 does have white LED backlighting that can be adjusted to 25/50/75/100 percent brightness, or turned off entirely. Beyond that, you won't find amenities like gaming keys or dedicated media controls.

G.Skill touts a "solid aluminum top-plate" and "wear-proof" ABS double injection keycaps. According to G.Skill, the latter means the lettering will not fade or wear from long-term use.

Take note that this is a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard, meaning it lacks a dedicated number pad. It's therefore shorter than a full keyboard, but if you do a lot of number crunching, this is not the ideal choice.

In any event, the KM360 is available now in black or white.