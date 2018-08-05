Gridiron Reinhardt is the second Overwatch Summer Games legendary skin

Break enemy lines with Gridironhardt Reinhardt (Legendary)! 🏈Join us in Busan for Summer Games, kicking off August 9. pic.twitter.com/DIHj9XmaBvAugust 4, 2018

Blizzard has unveiled the second legendary skin for the Overwatch Summer Games—a menacing Reinhardt in a full football/American football (depending on your current location) uniform.

Gridironhardt, as the skin is known, joins Waveracer D.Va, which was unveiled on Friday. It's one of the best-looking Reinhardt skins I've seen—if I saw it charging towards me on the field, I'd get out of the way sharpish.

The annual Summer Games will kick off on August 9 and run until August 30. Blizzard has not yet announced how it will fill the three weeks with events and game modes, but the image it teased on Friday suggests that the 3-on-3 soccer/football-styled Lucioball will return.

No word yet on how much the new legendary skins will cost: last summer's new skins cost 3000 gold, which is standard for event skins, but summer 2016 skins were only 1000 gold.