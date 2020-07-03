Grab your VR helmet and dance like no one can see you

There's nothing quite like going to a music festival, but given the current state of the world, that isn't really an option right now. Luckily you don't have to give up your dreams of getting trashed in a field, urinating in a cup, and dancing like an idiot, because VR is on hand to make you feel like everything is going to be just fine.

HTC's Viveport is giving users free premium passes to this year's Lost Horizon's music festival. The event is taking place this weekend from 3pm on Saturday (7am PST) until the 3am Sunday morning (7pm PST, still on the Saturday).

You'll get to enjoy live performance across four music stages from the likes of Fatboy Slim, Carl Cox, Pete Tong, Peggy Gou, Jamie Jones, and more people you probably haven't heard of, but you never know, could be right up your musical street.

(Image credit: HTC)

Virtual reality (Image credit: Valve) Best VR headset: which kit should you choose?

Best graphics card: you need serious GPU power for VR

Best gaming laptop: don't get tied to your desktop in VR

There are over seventy performances in total, so chances are there's something for everyone. It's being organised by the team responsible for Glastonbury's Shangri-La, partnered with VRJAM and Sansar to create the world's largest independent music and arts festival in VR.

If you're not doing anything else with your VR hardware this weekend, it's probably worth popping in just to say you were there. And maybe wonder for a second why it feels like you're in a GTA V rave.