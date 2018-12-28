Grab a Blue Yeti microphone and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey for $76

We've long considered the Blue Yeti as the best microphone for most people due to its price-to-performance ratio. That ratio is even better today—you can snag one from BuyDig for $76 after using coupon code CLEAROUT20 at checkout, and it comes with Assassin's Creed Odyssey to boot.

The microphone alone lists for $129.99 on Blue's website, though it's more commonly found for around $100. This is one of the lowest prices we've seen, however, especially for a bundle deal.

There are higher quality mics out there, including ones that aren't so sensitive to keyboard noise. But for a livestreamer or someone just looking to play games with their friends, the Blue Yeti is tough to beat for the money.

