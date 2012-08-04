GoldenEye: Source v4.2 released, adds AI bots for you to shoot

http://youtu.be/YQRKlQox-OQ

Mod-homages and remakes are a favorite template of PC gaming's terrific species of tireless gnomes . Black Mesa: Source . Star Trek in Homeworld 2 . MechWarrior in Crysis . Star Wars in like, everything .

GoldenEye: Source is one of the best of this group. It shows incredible reverence for its ( "Don't say it, don't say it..." ) source material ( ugh ) while implementing choice changes that respectfully modernize a classic multiplayer FPS. GE:S' trouble, unfortunately, has been a sparse population. The devs have solved this by adding bot support alongside some other improvements in version 4.2. Here they are:



BOTS - full featured running on Python AI



Team radar colors and standardized blip colors



Loading screen images with tips



Overhead Team icons



Full-screen help display for advanced scenarios



Brand new character selection screen



Recoded Capture The Key focusing on teamplay



New Ourumov model



Gamemode customizable weaponset selections



Create server menu for easier LAN and single play



Python enhanced for custom scripting



Over 50 music tracks from 3 talented artists



Overhauled Runway, Caverns, Facility, Backzone and classic maps



Click to download GoldenEye: Source 's latest version.