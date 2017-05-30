GOG adds 15 Neo-Geo classics, puts them all on sale

Old-time arcadists may want to turn their attention for a moment to GOG, which rolled out 15 "essential SNK Neo-Geo classics," including four Metal Slug games, a half-dozen fighting titles, and the 1996 great Twinkle Star Sprites. The games are available individually or in one of three bundles, and all on sale for up to 75 percent off until June 6.

Behold the newcomers!

Metal Slug Bundle:

Metal Slug

Metal Slug 2

Metal Slug 3

Metal Slug X

Fighting Classics Bundle:

Fatal Fury Special

Samurai Shodown 2

Samurai Shodown V Special

The King of Fighters 2000

The King of Fighters 2002

The Last Blade

Arcade Games Bundle:

Blazing Star

Baseball Stars 2

Shock Troopers

Twinkle Star Sprites

King of the Monsters

The Metal Slug games support GOG Galaxy functionality including leaderboards and, with the exception of Metal Slug 2, local and online multiplayer action. Most of the rest don't appear quite as well supported and they're lacking the "extras," like soundtracks and wallpapers, that help make other GOG offerings so appealing.

But they're DRM-free, which is always a plus, and they're cheap, too: Each of the games is available separately for half price—$3 instead of $6—or $1.50 if purchased in one of the bundles. Details are available at gog.com.