Gods Will Be Watching survival sim gets full funding through Indiegogo

Gods Will Be Watching , a product of April's Ludum Dare 26 game jam, has achieved full funding through Indiegogo for the development of a "bigger, but deeper" version of the point and click, pixel-art adventure game. Spanish game studio Deconstructeam had set a goal of €8,000 for the project, but has seen nearly double that amount roll in with nine days left in the funding period.

GWBW promises to be a game exploring the morally ambiguous, grey areas of various survival scenarios. The original Ludum Dare mini-game is available to play here , and it's already clear from that version that the developers will be demanding some thoughtful reflection as players solve puzzles, manage resources, and work to survive life and death situations.

"There's also no good or evil, just decisions, with only you as the judge of your actions," according to the game's Indiegogo description. "Is eating your friends the best way to stay alive, or just the easier?"

As it stands, the current funding level should provide for a six-level game, new cinematic scenes, and an original soundtrack, among other features. Additional goals of the project include online scoreboards, multi-language support, and voice acting.

For more on GWBW, check out the Indiegogo trailer below. Hat tip, joystiq .