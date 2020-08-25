Giveaway: win an epic Noblechairs DOOM gaming chair on the PC Gamer forums

PC Gamer has teamed up with Nobelchairs for an epic giveaway where you could win an officially licensed DOOM-themed gaming chair. The Noblechairs Hero gaming chair features a pentagram design and DOOM logo etched in red on the chair's black PVU-leather—it's all very metal.

The DOOM gaming chair is also one of the only major gaming chair brands with certified ergonomics. Noblechairs has built this themed chair on top of the Hero series design, which has a coveted spot in our best gaming chairs guide. It has lots of adjustable parts and the all-important lumbar support.

In our giveaway, the winner will receive their very own DOOM gaming chair so they can sit in comfort as they shoot demons in the face.



Here's how you can enter:

Create an account on the PC Gamer forums and sign in

Comment on our official giveaway thread and tell us about your current gaming chair

Sign your name in our giveaway widget to confirm your entry and you're done!

You can only enter once and the giveaway runs until 11:59 pm ET September 16 / 4:59 am BST September 17. The winner will be randomly selected and reached via email, so keep an eye on your inbox!

Please read the full terms and conditions listed at the bottom of the thread before you enter. Good luck!