Girls kill aliens with chainsaws in co-op brawler Chenso Club

What's better than a cute, 2D, roguelite platformer? A cute, 2D roguelite platformer that involves killing aliens with chainsaws. That's Chenso Club, a side-scrolling cooperative brawler coming this fall. The titular club is a bunch of androids, schoolgirls, and other warriors who are using the invading aliens' dangerous life force—which gives motion to inanimate objects—to fight back.

It's a pretty appealing looking mix, with the wild colors and cute critters of a bubble bobble and the smashing style of a brawler. It's also cooperative, both local and multiplayer, and plans to support remote play together, so the whole chenso club can come along. As you collect alien life force you can spend it to make your fighter faster and stronger, but that same life force is also the thing that keeps your character alive, so you have to strike a balance between power and survivability.

(Image credit: Pixadome)

(Image credit: Pixadome)

(Image credit: Pixadome)

Two characters have been revealed so far, the fast and vicious Blue, with her chainsaw, and the heavily armored Carmine, who has a hammer which no joke looks like it has chainsaw teeth on it. There's also a third character, who I think looks like some kind of witch. Chainsaw broom? We can only pray for such a blessing.

You can find Chenso Club on Steam, or on the Pixadome website.