Ghostrunner gets a new teaser, beta registration now open

As part of Gamescom's Awesome Indies showcase, Ghostrunner got a new teaser this weekend. It briefly shows off its neon-soaked city and some of the first-person wall-running and people-slicing gameplay to some good good beats. This is the first look at the game since back June , when we got both the demo and extensive looks at the game in action at the Future Games Show and IGN's Summer of Gaming event.

There's currently still a gameplay video streaming on Ghostrunner's Steam page , alternatively you can catch 2 more minutes of gameplay footage which also premiered as part of the show.