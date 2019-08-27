Ghost Recon Breakpoint system requirements revealed

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint is coming on October 4, which is close enough now for Ubisoft to commit itself to some PC system requirements. There are five tiers of hardware in all, ranging from basic 1080p at the low end (it still feels weird to me to consider 1080p as a low-end spec) all the way up to Ultra 4K "Elite" option, but you're going to need some serious hardware to play at that level.

The details:

Minimum – Low Setting | 1080p

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200/Intel Core I5 4460

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 280X/Nvidia Geforce GTX 960 (4 GB)

Recommended – High Setting | 1080p

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 1600/Intel Core I7 6700K

RAM: 8 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 480/Nvidia Geforce GTX 1060 (6 GB)

Ultra – Ultra Setting | 1080p

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X/Intel Core I7 6700K

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT/Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080

Ultra 2K – Ultra Setting | 2K

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 1700X/Intel Core I7 6700K

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT/Nvidia Geforce GTX 1080

Elite – Ultra Setting | 4K

OS: Windows 10

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X/Intel Core I7 7700K

RAM: 16 GB

GPU: AMD Radeon VII/Nvidia Geforce RTX 2080

The PC version of Ghost Recon Breakpoint will support a number of advanced visual features including uncapped frame rate, ultra-wide and multi-monitor support, fully customizable controls, AMD FidelityFX, Discord integration, and if you happen to have one lying around, gameplay and menu eye tracking with Tobii.

Ghost Recon Breakpoint is available for pre-purchase on Uplay and is also headed to the Epic Games Store, but will not be available on Steam. A closed beta for preorders and Uplay Plus subscribers is set to begin on September 5. To find out more about the game, check out our hands-on preview from May.