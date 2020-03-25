Ghost Recon Breakpoint is free for the weekend

We did not like Ghost Recon Breakpoint when it released, but:

It'll be free on the Epic Store and Uplay from Thursday until Monday. An update just added Immersive Mode, which reworks the loot system we criticized and adds several new settings so you can customize the HUD, health regen, stamina regen, and other variables. It has four-player co-op. If you want, you can pretend it's based on 1991 Keanu Reeves thriller Point Break, and see where that takes you.

At the very least, it's something to do, and the new Immersive Mode does sound promising, especially for how much control it gives you to tweak things yourself.

On the Epic Store, you'll have to place a $0 order for the free weekend version of the game, but it's the full game and your progress will carry over if you choose to buy it. You also have to link your Epic account with your Uplay account—or you can just grab Breakpoint directly in Ubisoft's Uplay client. There are more details in the free weekend FAQ.

On top of this free weekend promotion, Epic's usual weekly freebies are available for keeps—this week, The Stanley Parable and Watch Dogs can be added to your library for free. Meanwhile, Drawful 2 is free to keep right now on Steam.