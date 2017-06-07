Get the most out of the GOG Summer Sale with the PC Gamer picks

At PC Gamer, we know a few things about good PC games. I personally know at least seven different things about good PC games, including how they taste. This is why we've gathered the best games in the GOG Summer Sale in one collection. 37 of them, to be precise. That’s probably too many, so below are the absolute best of the bunch. And they all taste great.

Let’s get the remasters out of the way first, shall we? Lots of older games with a new coat of paint. You can’t go wrong with any of them, really, but you’d be a complete loon if you didn’t grab one of the greatest RPGs of all time, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition. If you prefer just a little less talking and strangeness, however, you might prefer Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition. For dessert, why not try Full Throttle Remastered? It’s full of leather jackets, hogs and adventure.

While we’re talking about things Tim Schafer made, we might as well throw Psychonauts into the mix. There’s a sequel in development, so now is a perfect time to jump into the world of weird dreams and neurosis. And if weird is your thing, generally, then Sunless Sea might be your best friend. Unspeakable horrors, terrifying voyages across a black sea, talking guinea pigs—it’s got it all.

OK, let’s slow down a bit. We all need to relax sometimes. When the weird vein in my head is throbbing, I always find 80 Days extremely soothing. It’s a whimsical adventure around the world on trains, motorised carriages and peculiar airship inspired by Around the World in Eighty Days. Stardew Valley should do the trick, too. It’s a holiday, growing vegetables and hanging out on a farm, but without all the mud and shite.

Alternatively, screw relaxing. The world is a harsh place and we must embrace it. Darkest Dungeon is a good place to start. Death, madness, horrible cultists and Elder Gods trying to ruin your day—it’s lovely. And if you want to be incredibly sad as well as stressed, then there’s always Papers, Please. Next stop, sobbing.

Finally, if your main concern is having too much time on your hands then you’ll probably want to take a look at The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition. Absolutely the best modern RPG (no arguments please), it should keep you busy for anywhere between 100 to 200 hours. And most of those hours will be a great deal of fun.

That’s your lot, but not really, because I’ve only listed 10 games, and there are 37 to choose from. Luckily, you’ve got a whole fortnight to pick up whatever tickles your fancy.

