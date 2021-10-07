Popular

Get off the bench and play Super Mega Baseball 3 for free this weekend



The full version of the excellent baseball game is free on Steam until October 11, and 50% off until October 21.


(Image credit: Metalhead)

Time to stop riding the pine and step up to the plate. Super Mega Baseball 3 is free to play on Steam from now until October 11. That's not just the demo, it's the full game. And if you like it, it's on sale for 50% off until October 21.

If you're a baseball fan, there aren't a heck of a lot of great options on PC (especially since MLB The Show hasn't made the jump to desktop yet).  Luckily Super Mega Baseball 3 is a fantastic on-field baseball game with a great mix of arcade action and impressive depth when it comes to managing your team. It's extremely customizable too, letting you design your team right down to their jerseys and hats, and there have been some improvements since it launched last year including an Online Leagues feature that lets you play against friends on other platforms. That's just a few of the reasons it's made it onto PC Gamer's Top 100 list two years in a row.

Earlier this year Electronic Arts bought SMB3 developer Metalhead Software and it's now part of EA Sports. We don't quite know what that means for the Super Mega Baseball series. Hopefully good things, because it's wonderful collection of baseball games that have gotten better and better with each new release. 


Christopher Livingston

Chris started playing PC games in the 1980s, started writing about them in the early 2000s, and (finally) started getting paid to write about them in the late 2000s. Following a few years as a regular freelancer, PC Gamer hired him in 2014, probably so he'd stop emailing them asking for more work. Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring storylines in RPGs so he can make up his own.
