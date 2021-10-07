Get off the bench and play Super Mega Baseball 3 for free this weekend

Time to stop riding the pine and step up to the plate. Super Mega Baseball 3 is free to play on Steam from now until October 11. That's not just the demo, it's the full game. And if you like it, it's on sale for 50% off until October 21.

If you're a baseball fan, there aren't a heck of a lot of great options on PC (especially since MLB The Show hasn't made the jump to desktop yet). Luckily Super Mega Baseball 3 is a fantastic on-field baseball game with a great mix of arcade action and impressive depth when it comes to managing your team. It's extremely customizable too, letting you design your team right down to their jerseys and hats, and there have been some improvements since it launched last year including an Online Leagues feature that lets you play against friends on other platforms. That's just a few of the reasons it's made it onto PC Gamer's Top 100 list two years in a row.

Earlier this year Electronic Arts bought SMB3 developer Metalhead Software and it's now part of EA Sports. We don't quite know what that means for the Super Mega Baseball series. Hopefully good things, because it's wonderful collection of baseball games that have gotten better and better with each new release.