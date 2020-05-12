Get Hypnospace Outlaw, Starbound, and some surprises in the new Humble Indie Bundle

It's been ten years since the Humble Indie Bundle first appeared on the scene with World of Goo, Aquaria, Gish, Lugaru HD, Penumbra: Overture, and Samorost 2. An awful lot has changed since then, including the Humble Bundle itself, which now operates its own fully-fledged digital storefront and has raised $175 million for charity since those humble days.

The Humble Indie Bundles are still around, though, and new one went live today that, as always, begins with a selection of stuff for just $1—in this case, Hotline Miami, Beat Cop, Dustfore DX, and the Humble Wallpaper Pack and coloring pages.

Got more money? Then you get more stuff: Beating the average price will also score you Moonlighter, a 25 percent discount on the Moonlighter: Between Dimensions DLC, Gato Roboto, and more games that will be revealed in a week. And if you go up to $15 or more, you'll add the "'90s internet simulator" Hypnospace Outlaw and Starbound, a sci-fi sandbox survival adventure, to your package.

The featured charities for the Humble Indie Bundle 21 are Save the Children and Crisis Text Line, but you can also opt to direct your money to other charities if you like. It's available until May 26.

