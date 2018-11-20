Get Dirt 4, Oriental Empires, Pinstripe, and some dead ninjas in the new Humble Bundle

Videogames are good, and supporting charity is good, so with that established let's turn our eyes to the Humble Jumbo Bundle 12, a collection of nine games and a couple of bonuses that begins with Pinstripe, Super House of Dead Ninjas, Super House of Dead Ninjas: True Ninja Pack, and Rise & Shine for as little as $1. Pinstripe is the one I'm familiar with (it's good), but Super House of Dead Ninjas looks to be the big draw at this tier, with an "overwhelmingly positive" rating on Steam across more than 1,100 reviews.

Beating the average price of a little under $5 right now will also net you Project Highrise, Construction Simulator 2015, and Battle Chef Brigade. The first two games at this tier suggest that there's a "building things" theme going on, but Battle Chef Brigade "pairs combo-based hunting and puzzle-based cooking in a hand drawn, fantasy adventure," and that doesn't fit the pattern at all.

Big spenders willing to drop a tenner will also pick up Dirt 4, the solidly decent rally racing sim, and Oriental Empires, the decently solid turn-based strategy game set in ancient China. The Pinstripe soundtrack is also part of the package, and if you're not already subscribed to the Humble Monthly you'll get ten percent off the first month of that, too.

As usual, you can direct the money you spend on the bundle wherever you like—charity, the publishers, the Humblers—in whatever portions you like. The Humble Jumbo Bundle 12 is live now and will remain so until December 4.