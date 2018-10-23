Get Batman, Mad Max, Shadow of Mordor and more in the new Humble Bundle

A number of Warner Bros. "classics" are the basis for the new Humble Bundle, beginning with Scribblenauts Unlimited, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition, and Batman: Arkham Origins, which you can pick up for as low as $1.

If you have more money, the Humblers have more games for beating the average price, which is currently just above $4, you'll also get Bastion, Mad Max, Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition, and a coupon for ten percent off Lego The Incredibles. Drop $12 and you can add Batman: Arkham Knight and the Arkham Knight season pass, plus a $2 Humble Wallet credit if you subscribe to the Monthly Bundle, and some free stuff for the Neverwinter MMO.

The games are a few years old at this point but they're really good—okay, Arkham Knight was a mess but it should be alright now, and even if you don't want to risk it, less than a fiver for the rest is a really good deal. The Humble WB Games Classics Bundle will be available until November 6.