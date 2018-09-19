Get an EVGA GTX 1070 for $350

The new GeForce RTX cards are here, but as many suspected from the lack of benchmarks at Nvidia's announcement event, they aren't significantly faster than 10-series GPUs when running current games. As such, the deeply-discounted GTX 1080 and 1070 cards are looking more attractive than ever.
Now you can get a GTX 1070 from EVGA for just $349.99, which is about $20-40 less than what most full-size 1070 cards are going for. This specific card has a base clock of 1506MHz, with a boost of 1683MHz. It has 8GB of RAM, and features EVGA's custom iCX cooling system.
You can buy the EVGA GTX 1070 from the company's online store.
