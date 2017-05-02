Get an EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming ACX 2.0 card for $150

There are a couple of reasons to consider EVGA's GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming ACX 2.0 (03G-P4-6160-KR). One is that it's a shortened card suitable for small form factor builds, and the other is that it's currently on sale at Newegg.

For today only, the card is marked down to $170, plus there is a $20 mail-in-rebate available. So that's $150 once the rebate arrives, for a card that sells elsewhere for $190 to $200. Not a bad discount.

This card measures 172.72mm (around 6.8 inches), versus 266.7mm (around 10.5 inches) for a standard size GTX 1060. It also features EVGA's custom ACX 2.0 cooling solution, which is a dual-slot cooler with a single fan.

Clockspeeds stick to reference for the 3GB version—1,506MHz core and 1,708MHz boost. There might be some overclocking headroom, but if you're sticking this into a smaller build, it might be better to leave things alone for the benefit of lower temperatures.

Though small in size, this card is not short on ports. It has three DisplayPort 1.4 outputs, an HDMI 2.0b connector, and a dual-link DVI-D port. It draws power from a single 6-pin PCI-E plug.

You can grab the EVGA GeForce GTX 1060 Gaming ACX 2.0 on sale here.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.