Get an 4K Alienware 15 laptop with a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB for $1,300

It seems that Dell's laptops and desktops are always on sale, and if you can find a coupon code to stack on top, you can score a pretty good deal on occasion. As it pertains to laptops, this Alienware 15 with a Core i7-7700HQ processor and GeForce GTX 1060 GPU can be had for $1,300.

The laptop is on sale for $1,700, down from $1,950. However, if you use coupon code AW400 at checkout, it knocks an additional $400 off the price.

This is a decent setup for the money. To start with, the GeForce GTX 1060 GPU has the full 6GB of GDDR5 allotment, as opposed to the 3GB model. The panel is higher end too—it's a 15.6-inch IGZO IPS display with a 3840x2160 resolution.

The GeForce GTX 1060 GPU is not to going to manage playable framerates in too many games at 4K, but if you need or want the added screen real estate for other tasks, there you go.

Other features include 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, 180GB M.2 SSD (SATA), Killer 1435 802.11ac 2x2 Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.1, and of course Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

You can grab this laptop here.

