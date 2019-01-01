Get a free, tiny game every day in 2019 with Meditations, a new indie launcher

Rami Ismail, co-founder of Nuclear Throne developer Vlambeer, has announced a new launcher that will give you a free, small game to play every day in 2019.

It's called Meditations, and you can grab it here. Each game will take around five minutes to play, and took roughly six hours to make. The Meditations FAQ describes the games as "small, experimental, and minimalistic", and they'll only be available to play for 24 hours. The launcher will download one every day at midnight GMT.

One morning in 2017, I played a short game that made me wish I had a new tiny game like it for every day of the year. So for all of 2018, I've asked hundreds of devs to make a small game. This launcher will serve you a new little game every day. https://t.co/uPfA18W59hJanuary 1, 2019

Ismail says they'll range from "curious small puzzle games and challenging little platformers to personal games about life and loss and happiness and love and death and everything". The first game is called Tempres, which is about pressing the space bar and watching a meter tick up. It's the game that inspired the project, Ismail says.

I really like the idea behind Meditations, and I'll probably check in on it whenever I remember. I reckon it will throw up plenty of games games that I wouldn't otherwise have played.