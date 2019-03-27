Get a fast Dell 27-inch 1440p FreeSync monitor and a $50 gift card for $299

TomsHardware via Scharon Harding. Click for original. (Image credit: TomsHardware)

The best gaming monitor for your setup depends on a variety of factors, such as your budget, what resolution you play at, and so forth. If you're looking to spend around $300, though, and want to jump past 1080p territory, Dell is offering a nice deal on its 27-inch S2719DGF gaming display.

It's actually slightly less, after applying coupon code SAVE17. That knocks the price down from $359.99 to $298.79. You also get a $50 electronic Dell gift card that you can use on a future purchase.

Dell 27-inch SG2719DGF Monitor | 1440p | $298.79 (save $61.70)

This 1440p display offers a fast 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time, as well as FreeSync support. It also comes with a $50 Dell gift card. Use promo code SAVE17 for the full discount. Buy at Dell



Built for fast-action gameplay, the SG2719DGF sports a TN panel with a 2560x1440 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. If you're connected to it via DisplayPort, there is an option to overclock the refresh rate to 155Hz.

It also features FreeSync support, has a 1ms response time, and a peak brightness of 350 nits. For connectivity, it offers two HDMI ports (1.4 and 2.0), a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, an audio output, and four USB 3.0 ports.

